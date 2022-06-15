MJ Police Chief Hambrick releases new album

Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick is a public servant with many talents.

On June 18, the community of Mt. Juliet will be able to celebrate one of his latest projects. “Somebody’s Gotta Tell Them” is a project that was over a year in the making.

Hambrick says the inspiration for the album came from a podcast, “Coffee with the Chief”, where Hambrick spent time telling stories from his long career in law enforcement. Hambrick, along with Don Porthrist and Leslie Satcher, began writing songs for the Album in May 2021. The songs have stories of life and serving in Mt. Juliet for the past 27 years. Songs like “Community Strong” were written with Mt. Juliet in mind.

“It’s about how our community comes together during tragedy. We saw it during the tornado and cleanup,” said Chief Hambrick.

Hambrick has served as a local pastor and has been singing in church since his childhood. This project is the first time that he has tried his hand at writing.

“I thank God for the inspiration and leading,” says Hambrick. “We are singing about some meaningful stuff.”

The album has a tribute to Sergeant Jerry Mundy and Deputy John Musice. “Two Good Men” is a tribute to these fallen officers that have meant so much to the community.

The Chief of Police not only wrote many of the songs on the album, but he can also be heard singing these songs. An especially meaningful duet with his granddaughter focuses on those considering suicide and encourages them to seek help and find someone to speak with about their struggles.

“I am grateful for my family, the community and especially my wife’s support through this project,” says Hambrick.

Hambrick said the project has had very good feedback so far and all of the writers are excited for the release party that is open to the community on June 18. It will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Mt. Juliet at 1975 Providence Parkway from 4-8 p.m.