MJ Police launches Volunteer Service Unit

Mt. Juliet Police has launched a new unit to further serve the community and free up officers for higher priority incidents. A new civilian, all-volunteer unit in the department, Community Service Officers will be deployed in the field to aid police officers by responding to lower priority calls for service.

Community Service Officers, when on duty, are available to assist with traffic control, visibility patrols, motorist assists, roadway debris removal, extra patrols, home vacation checks, and many other low priority incidents.

The unit is designed to relieve police officers of some of the more minor and routine tasks that can more effectively and economically be handled by civilian volunteers. This will in turn free up police officers to deal with higher priority tasks and criminal activities more comparable with their training and expertise.

Community Service Officers are civilians, not police officers, and undergo a 50-hour training program before starting their service. They are identified in bright green, reflective polo shirts and black pants. The department plans to open up opportunities for interested citizens to become a volunteer Community Service Officer in the future.