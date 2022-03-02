MJ seeks to staff EMA within City stations

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners voted to seek an interlocal agreement with Wilson County to allow them to hire EMS staff for ambulances within the City of Mt. Juliet.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency has been having staff issues which has led to closed stations in some parts of the county, and understaffed stations in others. Vice Mayor Ray Justice attended an Wilson County EMA meeting recently, and said they did little to fix the problems which has led to 27 staff members leaving and another 35 putting in applications at other agencies. Justice said he had been told that they had been able to bring on five new hires.

“Our County Commission and our county leadership have let us down,” said Vice Mayor Ray Justice.

Mayor James Maness brought a resolution to the table Monday to seek an interlocal agreement with Wilson County. It asks the county to provide two ambulances for the City, with an optional third for the new station. The City of Mt. Juliet will staff the ambulances, with Wilson County providing dispatch and a medical director. Wilson County would continue to collect the revenue and split it 50-50 with the City of Mt. Juliet. They asked for the agreement to be returned before the next Board of Commissioners meeting, scheduled for March 14. Maness said he had spoken to County Mayor Randall Hutto about the matter.

“We are the point where I am starting to really fear for the impact on the City,” said Maness.

Maness said that in January, Wilson County was only fully staffed 35 percent of the time. Commissioner Scott Hefner said that he has no idea how they got into this situation, but he knows they have known about it for well over a year based on conversations he has had.

“Why they have waited this long to fix it or try to fix it is a blatant disregard for human life,” said Hefner.

The Board of Commissioners also approved a resolution asking the Wilson County Mayor to reconstitute and reconvene the Wilson County Coordinating Committee.

The move comes after some recent subdivisions that were within the City of Mt. Juliet Urban Growth Boundary were denied by the City of Mt. Juliet, then approved by the Wilson County Planning Commission.

“It’s kind of like going to dad and if dad says no, I am going to go to mom and get a different answer,” said Justice.

Justice said they were approved by the county without coordinating with the City of Mt. Juliet, which in his opinion will lead to Mt. Juliet taxpayers having to make infrastructure improvements on a project that they did not approve. Maness agreed and said there needs to be more coordination between the City planning commissions and the Wilson County Planning Commission.

“Wilson County is sort of an outlier in the state in how Urban Growth Boundaries are handled,” said Mayor James Maness.

The Board of Commissioners also approved an agreement with Tesla to put a supercharger station on a piece of property near Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. It is a city-owned Cul-de-Sac where Old Pleasant Grove used to come out, but has been used as overflow parking by Cheddar’s. The restaurant was leasing the space from the City for $600 a month, but didn’t want to continue the lease. Tesla will pay $1,000 a month, and City Manager Kenny Martin said it will draw people to the city. Tesla owners will be notified in their car that a charging station is there, and Martin said that the hope is they will visit local businesses while stopping to charge their vehicles.