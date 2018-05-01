MJ student arrested on drug charges

On Friday, drug detecting canines from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon Police Department and the 18th Judicial Task Force conducted a random search at each of the four high schools in Wilson County.

Jacob J. Kachinko, an 18-year-old student at Mt. Juliet High School, was arrested after officers discovered approximately a quarter pound of Schedule VI (Marijuana) in the trunk of his vehicle.

Kachinko was transported to the Wilson County Jail where he later posted a $2,000 bond for Possession with Intent for Resale.

Three other juveniles were cited through Juvenile Court throughout the county on drug related charges.

“This was a joint effort that we conduct periodically to help keep drugs out of our school systems,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Schools are designed to be a learning environment for students, not for drug use and trafficking. Canines alerted on several vehicles throughout the county and a large amount of Schedule VI was located during those searches. We will continue to be vigilant at all of our schools in keeping them a drug-free zone. We appreciate the working relationships we have with both of our school systems and will work daily on providing all students and staff with a safe environment.”