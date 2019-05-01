MJHS ranks 25 on Best High Schools in Tennessee

Mt. Juliet High School was ranked the 25th best high school in Tennessee by U.S. News and World Report.

With a total enrollment of more than 2,100 and a student to teacher ratio of 18:1, MJHS received an overall score of 86.23 out of 100.

The report ranks schools on a variety of factors, such as college readiness, state-required tests and graduation rate.

MJHS has a graduation rate of 98%, which is above the state median, according to U.S. News.

Based on student performance on state-required tests and AP exams, the school was given a college readiness index score of 30.1 out of 100, which gauges proficiency in mathematics and reading. Based on data gathered by U.S. News, MJHS test scores were better than the district and state average.

Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro was ranked No. 1 in Tennessee as well as No. 5 nationwide. With an overall score of 99.97, Central Magnet has a 100% graduation rate and a college readiness score of 96.5.