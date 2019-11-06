MJHS teacher recognized by Grammy Museum

Sherie Grossman

Mt. Juliet educator Sherie Grossman was recently announced as a semifinalist for the Music Educator Award by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum. Finalists for the award will be announced in December.

Grossman, who is the orchestra director at Mt. Juliet High School, is one of 25 music teachers from 18 states to be named a semifinalist for the Music Educator Award. Also among the semifinalists was Jonathan Vest, a music teacher at Centennial High School in Franklin, Tennessee.

Grossman said she was excited and humbled to be recognized among the thousands who were nominated.

“I think music education in Tennessee, especially Middle Tennessee, is strong,” she said. “We have strong music teachers in the area, very passionate and devoted to what they’re doing.”

Grossman also said that the support of the community in Middle Tennessee is another reason music education is strong, which in turn draws good music teachers to the area.

“I work with fantastic directors here and they support me and we run ideas off of each other all the time,” said Grossman. “That also is a great help to me because I’m definitely not alone here; it’s a huge team thing. They’re just as big of a reason I’m up for [the award] as I am.”

In addition to being a semifinalist for the Music Educator Award, Grossman was named one of 30 Country Music Association Foundation’s 2019 Music Teachers of Excellence.

According to the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum, the Music Educator Award recognizes current educators who have made significant and lasting contributions to the field of music education while demonstrating a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools.

Ten finalists for the award will be announced next month, and one recipient will be recognized for their impact on music education. They will also be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards and other Grammy Week events next year.

The remaining nine finalists will receive $1,000 and their schools will receive matching grants. The 15 semifinalists will receive $500 and their schools will also receive matching grants. Grossman said the grants will go toward instrument repairs and supplies.