MJPD, ATF investigate possible stolen charges

Mt. Juliet Police launched an investigation last Wednesday about a possible theft at a construction site off Volunteer Boulevard after some explosive booster charges went missing.
The boosters are used during the excavation process.
“It is our goal to locate the missing explosives and determine how the went missing,” MJPD published on Twitter. “This will also include an in-depth review of paperwork to determine if a theft actually occurred.”
Captain Tyler Chandler said it is possible the boosters may have been considered missing due to a clerical error, but investigators want to make sure that is the case and that they were not stolen.
Agents from the Nashville Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were also on the scene and assisted MJPD.
To provide an anonymous tip, call (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or visit mjpd.org.
