MJPD converting to hybrid vehicles

Mt. Juliet Police Department is going green and saving a lot of money in the process.

MJPD has been replacing their end-of-life, high-mileage patrol vehicles with Ford Interceptor Utility Hybrids.

“We evaluated the costs, and it was clear that it would be more cost effective due to the savings in fuel consumption over the life of the vehicle,” said Captain Tyler Chandler.

Chandler said the gas savings is quite amazing compared to the non-hybrid models. He said the hybrid models are getting on average 61 percent more miles to the gallon, increasing miles per gallon from 13 to 21.

The Ford Interceptor Utility Hybrids are a fairly new option for the line of police vehicles. From the Ford website, it states this is the first ever pursuit-rated hybrid police SUV.

“It provides police agencies with improved power and performance, with no trade-offs when it comes to safety or interior passenger/cargo space when compared to the previous-generation vehicle. It’s smart for community budgets, too – with significant potential fuel savings and reduced CO2 emissions, potentially fewer fill-ups,” the website reads.

It also states that it is the only vehicle worldwide engineered to meet the 75 MPH rear-impact crash test.