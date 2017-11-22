MJPD increase patrol for holiday season

Operation Safe Shopper begins this week as Mt. Juliet Police increase patrols in shopping areas. Beginning Thanksgiving afternoon, Black Friday, and throughout the shopping season, more police officers will be concentrated in and around Mt. Juliet’s Interstate 40 shopping destination. The initiative will run from Thursday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
The department’s ultimate goal is to increase response time and give a more visible presence. In addition, the department’s investigative units will be conducting undercover enforcement operations throughout the shopping season. Officers will be on the lookout for suspicious or unsafe behavior and working hard to deter any criminal activity.
Operation Safe Shopper began in 2010, and Mt. Juliet’s shopping areas have not experienced any major theft or violent crime while the initiative was underway.
Shopper Safety Tips:
- Report any suspicious or out-of-place behavior to police, immediately.
- Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings at all times.
- Park in well-lighted spaces, lock car doors, and place packages out of sight in the trunk or under seats.
- Do not carry large amounts of cash; pay with a check or credit card if possible.
- Carry purses close to the body, not dangling by the straps.
- Put wallets in an inside coat or front pants pocket.
- Supervise children at all times. Teach children to go to a police officer or security guard if they get lost or separated.
- Take a holiday inventory. The holidays are a good time to take photos or videos of items in your home
Parking Lot Safety Tips:
- Always be aware of your surroundings.
- If shopping at night, park in well-lit areas.
- Never leave your vehicle unlocked.
- When walking to your vehicle, look prepared by having your keys in your hand, your purse and other packages close to you, and always be aware of what is around you.
- Never leave holiday packages or other valuable items visible inside your vehicle.
- If possible, shop with others and walk in groups. It is safer to have another person with you.
- If you see suspicious people or activity, go back into the store or to a populated area and contact the police immediately.
