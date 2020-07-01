MJPD investigating attempted burglary of gun shop

Photo of suspects courtesy of MJPD

Detectives are investigating a vandalism and attempted burglary of a gun shop after burglars were not successful in their attempt to gain entry due to security measures.

On Sunday morning, Mt. Juliet officers responded to KRB Firearms II & the Range, at 9904 Lebanon Road, after holes from gunfire were located in the front door. During the early morning hours of June 28, two suspects were captured on surveillance video attempting to gain entry, and one of those suspects shot at the front door.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects’ mode of transportation was a stolen car from Nashville that had not been reported stolen yet. Detectives tracked down the stolen car back in Nashville, and video surveillance revealed two suspects abandoned the car. One of those suspects dropped a handgun in the process.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.