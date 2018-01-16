MJPD offers safety tips

In light of recent weather, city public safety and public works want to ensure residents are protected and take necessary precautions to keep everyone on the road safe.

Mt. Juliet Police, Fire, and Public Works leadership is in constant contact with the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, and all agencies are communicating and working together to make sure everyone has the necessary resources.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department reminds residents to stay safe in snowy weather. Please remember the following tips throughout any winter storm:

Follow us on Social Media for Updates: Follow Wilson County and Tennessee public safety agencies on Twitter and Facebook. Many agencies actively communicate with the public about road closures, traffic advisories, and/or important information on Twitter and Facebook.

Stay Informed: Anytime there is a possibility of a winter storm, it is always important to stay connected and have your communication devices charged. Consider registering for Mt. Juliet and Wilson County EMA Nixle Alerts to receive real-time text alerts on your phone. It is simple to register, simply text your zip code to the phone number “888777”.

Take Note of the Weather Forecast: Mt. Juliet Police encourage residents to take note of local forecasts and plan accordingly for adverse weather conditions. Motorists are reminded that they can dial 511 on their cell phones for current traffic and road conditions on Tennessee roadways. The Tennessee Department of Transportation also has a great SmartWay resource that provides up-to-date traffic information on Tennessee’s highway system. You can find more information about it at www.TNSmartWay.com.

Vehicle Preparation: With a forecast of inclement weather, motorists should ensure that their vehicles are well maintained and properly equipped for winter driving. Motorists should check the fluid levels of their vehicles, particularly washer fluid and anti-freeze, to make sure that they are at adequate levels. Tires should be inspected to ensure that they are properly inflated and have enough tread depth. Motorists should equip their vehicles with an ice scraper, jumper cables, a flashlight and some warm clothing and blankets. Additionally, motorists are reminded to completely clear their vehicles of snow and ice prior to driving, including all lights, for visibility. Clearing vehicles of snow and ice enhances the safety of all motorists by providing an unobstructed view to the operator and prevents snow and ice from flying off vehicles at high speeds and posing a hazard to others on the road. Motorists should also carry a charged cell phone.

Reduce Speed: Anticipate delays. Most snow and ice-related crashes are caused by spin-outs and vehicles sliding off the road because they are traveling at speeds too great for the road and weather conditions. Posted speed limits are set for driving under perfect, dry conditions. If road and weather conditions are dangerous, motorists should operate at a speed well below the posted limit.

Leave Extra Space Between Vehicles: Under perfect driving conditions, motorists should leave at least one car length for every ten miles per hour between them and the vehicle in front of them. If the road and weather conditions are dangerous, that distance should be significantly increased to afford for increased stopping distances.

Black Ice: Transparent ice may form on the roadway. If you notice ice forming on any objects, assume that it is forming on the road surface as well. Bridges are usually the first surfaces to freeze. Drive slowly and, if possible, avoid driving on iced-over surfaces.

Buckle Up: The single most effective thing that motorists can do to keep themselves, friends, and loved ones safe on the road is to buckle up.

Dial 911 in Roadway Emergencies: Motorists who become disabled in a dangerous location or encounter an emergency on the roadways should dial 911 on their cell phones to immediately be connected to emergency services. Motorists should always be aware of their location, noting the road they are traveling on and nearest cross-street or mile-marker.