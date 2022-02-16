MJ’s ALPR not majorly affected by new plates

Mt. Juliet Police Department Captain Tyler Chandler said last week that the MJ Guardian Shield is not having too much trouble reading the new license plates.

According to multiple reports, the new navy blue license plates issued by the State of Tennessee have been unreadable at night by Automated License Plate Recognition programs. Mt. Juliet’s is called the MJ Guardian Shield, and has led to many arrests since it’s operation started in 2020.

“Thankfully with our vendor, we don’t see a major issue,” said Captain Chandler.

Captain Chandler said there is a small issue with low light areas at night. MJ Guardian Shield is powered by Rekor Systems, and Captain Chandler said they are working on a fix to the low light areas.

Monday, the Department of Revenue tweeted that they have not stopped producing new license plates, and people should continue to renew their registration and receive their new plates. They said that the Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Department of Revenue are evaluating the claims the plates are not readable at night, and will make no changes until the evaluation is complete.