MJ’S GOT A CADILLAC

Andrews Transportation Group broke ground Thursday on their new Cadillac dealership in Mt. Juliet.

The dealership will be located at 535 Pleasant Grove Road next to the Rockie Williams Premier Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, and the hope is to be open in the fall of 2022. Andrews Transportation Group also has a dealership in Brentwood.

“We are so excited to be part of the Mt. Juliet community,” said Andrews Transportation Group President and CEO Nelson Andrews.

Andrews said that he had looked at places for another dealership, but once he started meeting people in the community it became obvious that there was no other place to be.

“I felt so at home,” said Andrews. “…It got to be more where in Mt. Juliet.”

Andrews said that the relationships he has made through the process were a big selling point for him and has made him feel right at home in the community.

“Every step along the way, it felt like family,” said Andrews.

City and county leaders were in attendance for the groundbreaking, and talked about the importance of a dealership like Andrews Cadillac coming to Mt. Juliet.

“Talk about a feather in our cap, your company brings us a spotlight all across Tennessee,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness was also thankful for Andrews choosing Mt. Juliet for their home.

“We are so excited for this partnership,” said Mayor James Maness.

The dealership will be state of the art and focus on battery-powered electric transportation in addition to conventional gas-powered products. The property sits on five acres, and will feature a showroom, service and parts department and carwash. Studio Oakley Architects, LLC, Hardaway Construction and Civil Site Design Group have been selected as the architectural and contracting team.