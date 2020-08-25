Mobley, Charles H. Jr.

Charles H. “J.R.” Mobley, Jr., age 67 of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 19, 2020. J.R. was the son of the late Charles H. Mobley, Sr. and Mary Frances Foster Mobley.

He is survived by: Daughter – Edith Brumley; Three Grandsons; three Great-grandsons and one Great-granddaughter; Friend – Kim Whittle.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Flowers accepted or memorials may be to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.