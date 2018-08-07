Monica Fox named finalist for Tennessee Principal of the Year

Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen announced the nine finalists for the 2018-19 Tennessee Principal of the Year and Supervisor of the Year awards today. The finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region in the state, with three finalists in each Grand Division (West, Middle, and East).

Monica Fox, principal at Gladeville Elementary School in Mt. Juliet, was named a finalist for the Middle Tennessee Division. She represents the Mid Cumberland CORE Region and the Wilson County District.

“We know that strong leadership plays a key role in the ultimate success of our students, schools, and state, and these 18 finalists represent some of the best leaders in Tennessee,” McQueen said. “It is an honor to recognize them for their years of dedication to our students and their track records of success.”

The Tennessee Principal of the Year award is given annually to a school leader for outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership that drives overall improvements in his or her school. To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of three years’ experience as a principal and a minimum of five years’ experience in Tennessee public schools. In addition, all nominees must have a proven track record of exceptional gains in student learning.

The nine finalists for 2018-19 Principal of the Year are:

West: Barbara Harmon of Germantown High, Vicki Shipley of Munford Middle, and Jared Foust of Crockett County High

Middle: Monica Fox of Gladeville Elementary, Velena Newton of Richland Elementary, and Angela Cossey of Woodland Elementary

East: Dr. Marthel Young of East Brainerd Elementary, Sydney Upton of Sunnyview Primary, and Joseph Ely of Lincoln Heights Middle.

Each year an outstanding public school supervisor earns distinction as the Tennessee Supervisor of the Year. To qualify, candidates must demonstrate a record of implementing innovative programs and managing and motivating students and faculties. Additionally, the nominees must have a minimum of three years’ experience as an administrator and a minimum of five years’ experience in Tennessee public schools.

The nine finalists for 2018-19 Supervisor of the Year are:

West: Angela Delloso of Lakeland School System, Jennifer Kent of Lauderdale County, and Betsy Allison of Henry County.

Middle: Dr. Emily Mofield of Sumner County, John Fanning of Lincoln County, and Dr. Regina Merriman of Cannon County.

East: Arlette Robinson of Bradley County, Maria Warren of Loudon County, and Amy Burchette of Newport City School.

Principal and Supervisor of the Year finalists will proceed to an in-person interview that will be held in the coming months where each will meet with a panel of interviewers made up of department staff and other education leaders. Winners for each Grand Division and the Tennessee Principal and Supervisor of the Year will be selected from this group and announced at a banquet on Oct. 4, during the department’s LEAD Conference in Nashville.