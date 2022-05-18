MOON, James E.

James Moon passed away peacefully in Lebanon, on May 5, at the age of 89.

He was a long-time resident of Kendall and Brockport, NY. Over the years, he and his wife Elaine have enjoyed the many years they’ve spent together living in Florida, North Carolina and then moved to Del Webb in Mt Juliet, enjoying family, friends and many activities at the Clubhouse.

Jim was an elder of Golden Heights Christian Church in Brockport NY, was a veteran, loved music, theater, and playing pool. He was employed at Eastman Kodak for over 30 years. He will certainly be missed!

Jim is predeceased by his first wife, Pauline, his daughter, Rose and his sister Florence (Diflorio) and survived by his wife Elaine, son Jeffrey (Rosanna Palermo), granddaughter Danielle (Tambe) and his wife’s children (Lorraine and Mark) and grandchildren (Stephanie and Samantha).

Services will be held at the Garland Cemetary gravesite in Brockport, NY but have yet to be arranged.