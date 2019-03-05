Mooneyhan, Paula Hodge

Paula Hodge Mooneyhan passed away March 2, 2019, at age 57. The Funeral Service is 1 p.m. March 6 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service.

Ms. Mooneyhan is survived by children: Jeremy (Cassie) Woodard, Tommy (Amber) Woodard, Tonya Goodall, and Mindy Johnson; grandchildren: Kody, Alex, Sarah, Taylor, Kody, Laynie, Dylan, Chloe, Jordan, Brooklynn, Addison, Aisha, Micayla, Jacob, Eli, and James; husband: Buddy Mooneyhan; and siblings: Terry Hodge, Janice (Jimmy) Kolbe, Eugene Hodge, and Kay Bates. She is preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Maidale Taylor Hodge, siblings Tony Bates and Sandra Bates, and grandparents Willie and Hassie Elizabeth Hodge. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.