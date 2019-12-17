News Ticker

Moore, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Moore, age 79 of Old Hickory, passed away Dec. 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Donald E. Moore; parents, William Sid and Bertha Mae Blackaby; and brothers, William S. Blackaby, Jr. and Rev. Robert Blackaby. Survived by son, Brian Moore; sister, Wanda Fox; brothers, James E. Blackaby and Donald Blackaby; grandchildren, Cody Moore, Tanner (Chelse) Moore and Dalton Moore; great-grandchildren, Easton and Emery Moore.

A funeral service will be held Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, and interment will follow the service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com

