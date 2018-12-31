Moore, Betty Jo

Betty Jo (Hooper) Moore, age 83, passed away on Dec. 27, 2018, in Mt. Juliet. She was born on Aug. 6, 1935, in Nashville to the late William and Laura (Brown) Hooper. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son James Denton Moore and sister, Barbara (Hooper) Goethe.

She is survived by her husband of 62 Years, James P. Moore; daughters, Wanda (Moore) Roh and Connie Moore; sister, Dorothy (Hooper) Watts and Billie (Hooper) Osborne. Betty and Jim have been blessed with seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren, that all call her Nana.

A Celebration of Life service was held Dec. 29, and interment followed at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at: www.mountolivet.com