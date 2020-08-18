Moore, Harold Newton

Harold Newton Moore, age 88 of Hermitage, TN, passed away Aug. 1, 2020. Born Nov. 1, 1931, in Wapanucka, OK, Harold was the first of six children who grew up and worked on the family farm. He served from 1954-1956 in the Army and then met the love of his live, Carolyn June Lofton, whom he married on April 20, 1957.

Harold worked as a Branch Manager for several insurance companies including Commercial Union, Liberty Mutual, Great American, and Equity. He enjoyed traveling all over Tennessee to make calls on agents and developed many close friendships with his co-workers and clients, including his dear friend, Jack Dusenberry of Murfreesboro. Harold retired at the age of 70.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Newton Jasper Moore and Bessie Reed Moore of Wapanucka, OK, and his brothers Richard and Bill.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn. He also leaves a son, Gregory Harold Moore, of Hermitage, TN; a daughter and son-in-law, Melinda Moore Lytle and Jeffrey John Lytle, of Vancouver, WA; three loving sisters, Wanda Alexander, Jotta Christy, and Joyce Moore; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

A small service was held at Hermitage Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens on Aug. 7. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Vision, Inc., or the Nashville Chapter of the American Red Cross.