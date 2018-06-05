Moore, Sam Ziady

Sam Ziady Moore was born in Beirut, Lebanon on October 25,1929 to George Ziady and Marie Nassar and passed away on June 1, 2018. His greatest joy was found at home with his wife of 59 years, Peggy, and with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Poe Moore; children, Samuel Joseph Moore (Julia Sams Moore), Sandra Moore Warfield (Steve Warfield), Rachel Moore Webster (Kris Webster); grandchildren, Timothy Hardin II, Ellery Moore, Matthew Moore, Keegan Moore, Wilson Webster, Minnie Webster; and great-grandsons, Timothy Hardin III and William Hardin. His is also survived by siblings, Mike Ziady (Ferial), Charles Moore (Elaine), Aida Kamel, Mouna Nassar, and Kelly Moore (Irma). He had numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and a brother, Tony Moore, and an infant grandson, Jeremy Webster.
Visitation will be on Wed., June 6, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, Nashville, Tennessee 37215.
The Celebration of Sam’s Life will be on Thurs., June 7, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Entombment will be privately held for family prior to the service.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the dedicated service of all the employees of Alive Hospice while Sam was in their care. Also, to his special caregivers, Cynthia Batts and Joyce Acklin, for their love and care over him.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests expressions of sympathy may be made to various organizations, which can be viewed on the online obituary. Visit the online obituary at www.hermitagefh.com.
