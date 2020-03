Moravec, David A.

David A. Moravec, age 35 of Lebanon, passed away March 2, 2020. A funeral service was held March 8 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

In addition to his parents, Steve and Shirley Moravec, he is survived by children, Cameron Moravec, Carlie Moravec, Parker Moravec, and Cade Moravec; wife, Stacey Neely Moravec; and older brother, Christopher A. Moravec.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.