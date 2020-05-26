Morris, Morgan Lauren

Morgan Morris passed away on May 21, 2020 at age 22. The Graveside Service was held May 24, 2020, at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Morris is survived by children Nikolai Thomas Morris and Malachi Lee Bozeman, mother Brenda Drawhorn, father Brian Morris, siblings Robert Wayne (Misty) Casady, Jocelyn Cie Drawhorn, Joshua Ryan Drawhorn, and Tracie Jacquline Morris, sister-in-law Dawn Marie Drawhorn, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by grandparents Lucian Earl Jones, Theresa Vernell Brooks, Craig Alan Morris, Jacquline Wissing Morris.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.