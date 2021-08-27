MORRIS, Rosalie B. Green

Rosalie B. Green Morris followed her husband into the next life on Aug. 18 in Murfreesboro. Like so many great love stories, their 64 year marriage did not end with her husband’s death earlier this year; the bond remained strong throughout the remainder of her life on this earth and into the next life.

Having come from a legacy of caregivers, Rosalie graduated from Grady Hospital Nursing School in At-lanta Georgia. She served as a pastors’ wife in Tallahassee Florida, Orange Park Florida, and Hialeah Florida supporting her husband and family as part of the United Methodist Church. Moving to Mt Juli-et Tennessee, she was an emergency room nurse at Donelson Hospital. In addition to her career, she nurtured the lives of three children, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild remaining a driving force in their lives as she drew her last breath and beyond.

Morris is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Danny E. Morris, her parents, George and Gladys Green, her sister and brother-in-law Elizabeth (Green) Biles and James Biles, her brother-in-law Nor-wood Stewart and her brother-in-law, Robert Morris. She is survived by her sister Gladys Stewart of Valdosta Georgia and sister-in-law Darris Morris of Tallahassee Florida. She is survived by three chil-dren, Alan (Beth) Morris of Murfreesboro Tennessee, David Morris of Ventura California, and Diana (Patrick) Haines of Lebanon Tennessee. She was blessed with nine grandchildren: Graeme Morris, Kel-sey Morris, and Tanner Morris, Will (Anna) Morris, Luke Morris and Joseph Morris, and Ross Haines, Claire Haines, and Carson Haines. She had one great grandson who just entered this world, Cole Mor-ris. She had so many nieces and nephews and their spouses and children that she treasured, she had lost count.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Marks United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro and designate to support Guatemala Mission, Miriam’s Promise, Nashville Tennessee or to Wilson County CASA in Lebanon.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.