Morrison, Darlene

Darlene Morrison, age 71, passed away on April 1, 2018.
She is survived by children, Jim (Donna) Morrison, Richard (Sherri) Morrison, Kevin (Suzzi) Morrison, and Kasey Morrison; grandchildren, Ashley, Joshua, Justin, Jonathan, Zach, Jake, Luke, and Jessie; step-mother, Bonnie Raskow; siblings, Stanley (Connie) Raskow and George Raskow; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive. She is preceded in death by daughter, Lynn Morrison; parents, Stanley and Dorothy Zivkovich Raskow.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
