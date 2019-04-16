Morrow, Russell Todd

Russell Todd “Rusty” Morrow, age 56 of Mt. Juliet, died April 12, 2019. Rusty was the son of the late Neal and Polly Lannom Morrow. He was also preceded in death by his infant children, Russell Todd Morrow, Jr. and Candice Nicole Morrow.

He is survived by: Wife of 36 years – Traci Cox Morrow; Son – Drew Phillip Morrow; Brothers – Mike Morrow and Eric (Terra) Morrow; Sisters – Kim (Greg) Haag and Michelle (David) Keith.

A funeral service was held April 16 at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, and interment followed at Lannom Cemetery.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the ALS Association – Tennessee Chapter, 4300 Sidco Drive, #200. Nashville, TN 37204 or the 109 church of Christ Building Fund, c/o Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, 1940 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

