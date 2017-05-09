Moser, Billie

Billie Moser, age 83, passed away on May 3, 2017. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service. The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Family will serve as Pallbearers.

Mrs. Moser was a private duty nurse and a member of the Athens Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by son Bill Patterson (Debbie), grandsons Brad and Brian Patterson, great-grandchildren Landon, Kylie, Mattie, and Thomas Patterson, brothers Tommy Davis (Marilyn), Terry Davis, and Sammy Davis (Brenda), special family and friends including niece Laverne Griffin, sister-in-law Diane Davis, and the Danny and Diane Carmack Family, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Ralph A. Moser, mother Emma Pauline Davis, father William James Mitchell, sisters Emma Dean Mitchell and Betty Jean Ferrell, brother Paul Howell Davis, niece Ann Ferrell, and brother-in-law Billy Ferrell. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.