Dorothy L. Moss passed away on May 29, 2017 at age 90. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Graveside Services, conducted by Brother Don McElroy, are 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Wilson County Memorial. Friends and family will serve as Pallbearers.
Ms. Moss was a member of First Baptist Church in Lebanon and had worked as a seamstress at Texas Boot. She is survived by sister Katherine (David) Beal, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband George Moss, parents Cohen and Aubrie Trusty, brothers W.J. and Hobert Trusty, and sister Alma Dillard Graves. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
Moss, Dorothy L.
