Moss, Samantha

Samantha “Sam” Moss, 21, spread her wings and took heavenly flight Jan. 21, 2020.

Samantha is survived by her mother, Cyndi (Jeff) Wigfall; father, Samuel Moss, grandparents Deborah Gay, Rick Schrand, Don Moss, Rose Moss, step-grandparents, Sharon Schrand, Beth Rogers, Bobby Gay; great-grandmother, Audrey Fortner, siblings Joseph Moss, Shelby Anderson, Chase Anderson Kaiya Wigfall, Tristan Fullum, Jessica Pickney, Cameron Schultz, McKenzie Schultz, and Jonathan Duke and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Ed and Jane Schrand.

A Celebration of Life service was held Jan. 25 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Memorial Contributions: To Write Love On Her Arms (PO Box 2203, Melbourne, FL 32902 / www.twloha.com/donate).

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservice.com.