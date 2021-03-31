MOUNTS, Jeffrey Owen

Jeffrey Owen Mounts, 46, LaVergne, died March 20.

Jeff was born in Huntington, WV and grew up in Mt. Juliet. He was a long-time employee of Parallon. Jeff enjoyed traveling; Gatlinburg and New Orleans were favorite destinations. Before children, he could often be found relaxing at Arrington Vineyards. He enjoyed channeling his inner-Jimi Hendrix playing his guitar and LSU football. He loved his dogs, Lilly and Liam, and tolerated “Tammy’s” cats. He will be remembered for his distinct sense of humor and his penchant for witty memes. Most of all, he will be remembered for his devotion to his family.

He is survived by: wife, Tammy Dale Mounts; children, Jacob Mounts and Jaylynn Mounts; mother, Sherri (T.J.) Mounts; father, Dennis Mounts; twin brother, Jason Mounts; grandmother, Nora Williams; uncles, Donnie (Cinda) Williams and Randy (Edna) Williams; sister-in-law, Tiffany (Dawn) Dale.

Funeral services were Wednesday, March 24 at Bond Memorial Chapel.

For those who choose, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the future education of Jacob and Jaylynn.

Visitation was Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.