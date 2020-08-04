Mozo-Rivera, Jose Issrael

Jose Issrael Mozo-Rivera passed away July 30, 2020, at age 24. The Funeral Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m.

Jose Issrael Mozo-Rivera was born Feb. 9, 1996 in El Salvador to his loving parents, Jose Isrrael Mozo and Rosa Emeli Rivera. In addition to his parents, he is survived by siblings, Hector Antonio Mozo, Albaro Mozo, Erik Mozo, Christopher Perez, and Fernando Perez; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Maria Rivera and Silbestre Flores; paternal grandfather, Gilberto Mozo; uncles, Manuel Mozo, Jose Mozo, Herminda Mozo, Gilberto Mozo, Jr., Alberto Flores, Beto Flores, Liseth Flores, and Liceso Rivera; girlfriend, Sandy Ramirez; numerous cousins also survive.

