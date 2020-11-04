Mt. Juliet 2020 Election results

Mt. Juliet finds itself under the management of a new mayor and a new Board of Commissioners as the 2020 local election results roll in. New and old faces alike combine to form a new city government to lead Mt. Juliet forward as it continues to develop and grow.

Wilson County set new records with both its early voting and overall voting turnouts, with 65% of the registered voters having cast their ballots before election day. That’s over 62,000 early voters, which is more people than voted at all in the 2016 election, which had a total turnout of just under 57,500 people.

Mt. Juliet’s new mayor is a familiar face in a new position, former vice-mayor and District 2 Commissioner James Maness.

“I want to thank the citizens of Mt. Juliet for tonight’s victory, and for putting their trust in me to be the next mayor of Mt. Juliet,” said Maness. “The support I’ve received from the community throughout this campaign has been truly an honor, and I’m looking forward to the next four years serving the people of Mt. Juliet. Our city is and will continue to be a great place for families, professionals, and businesses, and I appreciate everyone’s support who made this victory tonight possible!”

Mt. Juliet’s returning District 1 Commissioner is the incumbent candidate, Ray Justice.

“I want to thank everyone who voted,” said Justice. “Thank you so much for those that supported my reelection campaign. Those who know me know how much I love my city and I promise to do everything I can to make District 1 proud as we move forward.”

Mt. Juliet’s District 2 Commission seat was not up for election, however it now sits empty as the sitting District 2 Commissioner, James Maness, has been elected to city mayor. The Board of Commissioners will appoint his successor at a later date.

Mt. Juliet’s new District 3 Commissioner is newcomer Scott Hefner.

“First, I thank Jesus Christ, my Lord, and Savior, who has given me the strength, wisdom, and perseverance to embark on this journey,” said Hefner. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. (Philippians 4:13)“I also want to thank my wonderful and very supportive wife, Cheri, who has been my constant rock the entire way. Last but certainly not least, to all of my supporters, you have been a tremendous inspiration, and I look forward to serving you as your Mt. Juliet District 3 Commissioner. Thank you all—time to get to work!”

Mt. Juliet’s returning District 4 Commissioner is the incumbent candidate, Jennifer Milele.

“It is an honor to receive such overwhelming support from the people of District 4,” said Milele. “I have worked very hard to create an open communication platform through my monthly newsletters and social media. The focus of this seat is the people, which is why I proudly serve as their citizen advocate. I want to personally thank each and every one for their support, by trusting me with their votes to keep me as their City Commissioner of District 4 and I am truly humbled.”

Both new and old faces appear on the national level, with a U.S. Senate seat and three House of Representative seats up for election.

The new U.S. Senator for Tennessee is William (Bill) Hagerty. Prior to his campaign for the Senate, Hagerty was the U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

Senator Hagerty could not be reached for a statement.

The returning State Representative from District 6 is incumbent candidate John Rose. Rose has served in this position since succeeding Diane Black in January of 2019.

“Thank you to the voters who reelected me. We desperately need more Tennessee values in Washington and less Washington in Tennessee,” said Representative Rose. “The best of those Tennessee values from both our government and our citizenry are: civility and personal, as well as institutional accountability. It will be my mission to use those values to help facilitate the great American comeback that is already in motion across the country.”

The returning State Representative from District 46 is incumbent candidate Clark Boyd. Boyd has served in this position since being elected in January of 2018.

Representative Boyd could not be reached for a statement.

The returning State Representative from District 57 is incumbent candidate Susan Lynn. Lynn has served in this position since 2013, and prior to that had served in the same seat from 2003 to 2011.

“Thank you to the voters of Wilson County for your support,” said Representative Lynn. “ I am very grateful, and I will always treasure your kindness. I promise to serve the citizens of our district with honor, giving great attention to your needs and with a devotion to protecting your Constitutional rights. I want to thank my opponent for running an honorable race, and I wish him and his family well in the future. I look forward to January when we get back to work in Nashville.”

The results of the 2020 Presidential Election are not yet available.