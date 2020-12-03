Mt. Juliet adds new firefighters

The Fire Department for the City of Mt Juliet is proud to announce the new addition of Firefighters. These talented and dedicated public servants are being brought on board at this time to increase the service level of the FDMJ and in anticipation of the North District Fire Station soon to be constructed to provide service to the north end and throughout the City of MJ. Pictured are new firefighters Jonah Fettig, Michael Peveto, Harry Brooks, Michael May, Matthias Beatty, Ryan Orloff, Jack Boone and Charlie Lowery. Also pictured are Fire Chief Jamie Luffman and Deputy Chief Edwards.