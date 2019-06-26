Mt. Juliet announces plan for new Fourth of July firework show

The City of Mt. Juliet has planned a musical Fourth of July Celebration, with fireworks launching at 9 p.m. from the Mt. Juliet Little League Ball Fields on Lebanon Road. To ensure the event is safe and enjoyable for everyone, Mt. Juliet Police and Fire will be on site.

The firework presentation, presented by the City of Mt. Juliet and 94FM — The Fish, will begin around 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, and launch from the ball fields.

Premium, excellent viewing for the fireworks will be at the ball fields, where there will be a $10 parking fee per vehicle that benefits the Mt. Juliet League Baseball/Softball.

Good views also expand out to area parking lots near the Lebanon Road and North Mt. Juliet Road intersection. Attendees are encouraged to tune their FM radios to 94.1 as the firework display will be choreographed to music.

Another firework celebration will be held in South Mt. Juliet and is not associated with the City’s celebration. With there being two firework displays in the city on July 4, Mt. Juliet’s public safety teams are expecting large attendance and increased traffic. Safety is always a top priority, and many police officers will be present during the events for patrols and traffic control.

With any significant event, attendees should always be vigilant for suspicious activity. If anything suspicious is spotted, attendees are encouraged to say something and call police.

To contact the police department’s non-emergency line, attendees can dial 311. Also, the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet will have extra firefighters on hand near the firework launch sites.

A traffic plan has been established, and advanced traffic signals will adapt to the increased traffic. In addition, officers will manually control traffic signals to provide priority to traffic leaving the shows.

During these events, the roadways will see an increase in traffic, so minor delays should be expected. Personal fireworks, alcoholic beverages, barbecue grills, and parking on roadway medians are prohibited.

To view an interactive map of the viewing area for the North Mt. Juliet firework celebration, visit mjpdnews.org.