Mt. Juliet announces plans for Fireworks Celebration

A musical Fourth of July Celebration is planned, and Mt. Juliet’s Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. from the Mt. Juliet League ball fields on Lebanon Road. To ensure the event is safe and enjoyable for everyone, Mt. Juliet Police and Fire will be on site.

The firework presentation, presented by the City of Mt. Juliet and 94FM – The Fish, will begin around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, and launch from the ball fields. Premium viewing for the fireworks will be at the ball fields, where there will be a $10 parking fee per vehicle. Fees will benefit the Mt. Juliet League Baseball/Softball.

Good views also expand out to area parking lots near the Lebanon Road and North Mt. Juliet Road intersection. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for a good viewing location and tune their FM radios to 94.1 as the firework display will be choreographed to music.

All attendees are encouraged to practice proper COVID-19 physical distancing by watching from their vehicle or parking location.

Mt. Juliet’s public safety teams are expecting large attendance and increased traffic. Safety is always a top priority, and many police officers will be present during the event for patrols and traffic control.

With any significant event, attendees should always be vigilant for suspicious activity. If anything suspicious is spotted, attendees are encouraged to say something and call police. To contact the police department’s non-emergency line, attendees can dial 311. Also, the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet will have extra firefighters on hand near the firework launch sites.

A traffic plan has been established, and advanced traffic signals will adapt to the increased traffic. In addition, officers will manually control traffic signals to provide priority to traffic leaving the show.

During the event, roadways will see an increase in traffic, so police say minor delays should be expected. Personal fireworks, alcoholic beverages, barbecue grills, and parking on roadway medians are prohibited.