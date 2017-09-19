Mt. Juliet banker honored by TBA

Mt. Juliet banker James S. (Sam) Short was named a Leader in Banking Excellence. Short was one of six Tennessee bankers honored by the Tennessee Bankers Association at the Leaders in Banking Excellence ceremony Aug. 16, where commemorative plaques highlighting the careers of each of the honorees were unveiled at the TBA’s headquarters building in Nashville.

Short is among an elite group representing Tennessee bankers, past and present, who have excelled in the areas of banking, community service and civic involvement.

The ceremony featured remarks by TBA Chairman Lee Moss, president, Franklin Synergy Bank, Murfreesboro/Franklin; U.S. Rep. Diane Black; TDFI Commissioner Greg Gonzales, and each of the honorees. In addition to Short, the 2017 honorees were: Timothy L. Amos, Tennessee Bankers Association, Nashville; William Ron DeBerry, Commerce Union Bancshares, Springfield; Larry M. Haggard, Wayne County Bank, Waynesboro; Debbie Cole Small, Community Bank & Trust, Ashland City; and Robert T. VanHooser, Wilson Bank & Trust, Lebanon.

Short began his storied career in 1973, working for First National Bank of Rutherford County. Short served as vice president and lender at several Middle Tennessee banks before founding two de novo banks, First Bank & Trust (1989) and Bank of the South (2001). In 2012, he was one of the organizers for the acquisition and charter relocation of Southern Bank of Tennessee, where he serves as president and director. Short was active in the Tennessee Bankers Association, serving as trustee of the Independent Bankers Division, and chairman and trustee of The Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and The Southeastern School of Advanced Commercial Lending.

Short has been active in various civic and community organizations, including of the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, Mt. Juliet Council of Economic Development, Twin City Kiwanis Club, and Heart Fund Drive.

TBA-member banks can submit nominations for the honor. The TBA board of directors reviews and approves the applications.

“One of the main missions of the Tennessee Bankers Association is to encourage our members to be involved in making our industry better and in making their communities better places to work and live,” said Colin Barrett, TBA president. “The Leaders in Banking Excellence recognizes those who have made a difference, and we hope it will be an inspiration to other bankers across the state.”

The Tennessee Bankers Association is a not-for-profit organization representing all of Tennessee’s commercial banks and thrift institutions. The Association provides continuing education, develops and monitors state and federal legislative agendas, disseminates information on all facets of the financial services industry, and promotes the public image of financial institutions.