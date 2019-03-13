Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners holds second special meeting

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners held its second special-called meeting in a week on Friday night after it was known a quorum would not be present at the regular meeting scheduled for Monday, March 11. Mayor Ed Hagerty and District 3 Commissioner Art Giles were not at the meeting.

City Manager Kenny Martin said the Friday night meeting was necessary to ensure the City could begin to make an offer on a piece of land to move the City’s salt sheds.

Three ordinances annexing property into corporate boundaries of the City and one amending the budge to increase paving expenditures passed first reading and will be brought back to the commission at a later meeting for discussion and final approval.

The commission held a special-called meeting Sunday night, March 3, to discuss rezoning surgical centers that provide surgical abortions after a women’s health clinic opened in Mt. Juliet that had future plans to include that service.

The next scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting is 6:30 p.m. March 25 at City Hall. A public hearing will be held prior to the start of the meeting at 6:15 p.m.