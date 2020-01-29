Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce holds annual banquet

Peter Schulert was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce banquet. He is pictured with Kevin Sanders and Gaye Lynn Wilson. | Photo submitted

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquets Jan. 23 at the Tucker’s Gap Event Center in Lebanon. Many members of the chamber and the community were presented with awards at the event.

Peter Schulert was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. The Paul Bauman Award of Excellence was awarded to Ken Powers, and Christine New, Tucker’s Gap Event Center, was named Wilsonian of the Year.

The Dunn Commercial Group, Kaileigh and Russell Dunn, were named the small business winners. Will Snyder, Under Armour, was named the large business winner.

Tina Hutsenpiller was named Ambassador of the Year, and Tyler Allen was named Volunteer of the Year. Julie Ruesewald and Gerard Bullock were named the business woman and business man of the year.