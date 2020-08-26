Mt. Juliet church vandalized

(Photo courtesy of Global Vision Bible Church)

Deputies are investigating after a church in Mt. Juliet was vandalized over the weekend.

Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Global Vision Bible Church on Sunday morning, Aug. 23. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with Pastor Greg Locke who said during the previous night, someone vandalized the outside of the building by spray painting graffiti messages including “We are watching” and “Locke and Stone will burn in hell.”

The vandalism comes after it was announced controversial figure Roger Stone would make a visit and give his testimony. Stone had been set to begin a 40-month stint in prison in July for various charges including witness tampering and lying to Congress, but President Donald Trump fully commuted his sentence.

The initial report showed the vandalism on the church sign, the siding to the rental tent, folding chairs, the brick side wall of the church, the vinyl siding on the northwest side of the church, and the tent stage area including the pulpit. WCSO reported there was no entry to the inside of the church.

When deputies spoke to Locke, he said he has received many threats due to his online following, so it will be difficult to determine who vandalized the church.

As of press time, Locke could not be reached for a comment on the incident.

At the time of the report, the suspects are unknown but the investigation remains active. Extra law enforcement have been placed at the church.