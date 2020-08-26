Mt. Juliet city commission approves Cawthon Farms development

The Mt. Juliet city commissioners voted to adopt the preliminary master development plan for a new development in South Mt. Juliet.

The project, Cawthon Farms, would develop approximately 208 single family lots on nearly 71 acres on South Rutland Road, adjacent to Providence Landing, Baird Farms and Sterling Woods.

Before the final vote, the board voted on 13 amendments, with 10 receiving a majority positive vote. A few of the amendments included the addition of speed humps, signal and all-stop warrant analyses, and voluntary contributions by the developer to the city.

Commissioner Jennifer Milele, whose district would include the project, made a motion for the developer to contribute $3,500 per lot, with $2,500 going toward infrastructure and the remaining for parks and recreation.

The board also approved an amendment that no certificate of occupancy would be granted until the completion of the Mt. Juliet Road-Interstate 40 bridge widening. That project is expected to be complete by early 2022.

The board ultimately voted 3-2 to approve the project, with Justice and Hagerty voting against, and with all approved amendments voted on during the meeting.