Mt. Juliet city commission approves firearm amendment

At the Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting on Jan. 27, the board unanimously approved an amendment to the city personnel manual that would allow city employees carry firearms at work. An employee wanting to carry a firearm to work must still have a valid permit to carry.

The amendment was sponsored by District 3 Commissioner Art Giles, who said city employees should have the opportunity to protect themselves. They can’t, however, use the firearm to intimidate or harass anyone or else be terminated from their job.

The amendment was originally brought before the board in 2013. It was deferred and eventually removed from the agenda. It came before the board in September 2019 before being deferred again.