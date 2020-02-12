Mt. Juliet city commission approves new Cedar Center project

The Mt. Juliet city commission held its regular meeting on Monday night, where the board voted on new projects such as the Cedar Center development.

The commission heard the first reading of the proposed Cedar Center project, located at Cedar Lane and Old Lebanon Dirt Road. Approved 3-2, the project will come back to the board on March 9.

Cedar Center project proposes eight buildings on approximately 47.4 acres. The proposed uses would include five office buildings, a restaurant and retail/office space. No residential uses were proposed. The project would also include offsite infrastructure improvements on Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Cedar Lane.

Also during the meeting, the board unanimously approved to amend zoning regulations for commercial activities, prohibiting surgical abortion centers from being within 200 feet of any church, public or private school, college, public park or public recreation facility, public library, child care facility or single-family residential home. The city previously wanted to prohibit any such facility from being within 1,000 feet, but a lawsuit was brought before the city by the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of carafem Health Center, that said there was no land in the city fitting that requirement.

The board also unanimously passed two resolutions during the meeting. The first was stating that the city does not consent to refugee resettlement. Gov. Bill Lee in December consented to initial refugee resettlement in Tennessee. According to the resolution, the city “does not want to be forced into participating in the federal refugee resettlement program.” The resolution also states that there is an ongoing lawsuit, filed in 2016, challenging the program for violating the tenth amendment.

The second resolution was declaring Mt. Juliet a second amendment sanctuary city. City Attorney Gino Marchetti said this does not change any current zoning and is only noting that the city supports the second amendment right to keep and bear arms.