Mt. Juliet City Commission defers vote to settle lawsuit

The Mt. Juliet City Commission held its last scheduled meeting of the year on Monday night, Dec. 9.

In a matter of unfinished business, the board deferred a budget ordinance to settle the liquor lawsuit with the Wilson County Board of Education. It will come before the commission at its next meeting.

The ordinance was also deferred at the commission’s last meeting on Nov. 25, 2019.

The city also passed the first reading of a budget ordinance to appropriate funds for lighting at the Mt. Juliet League Baseball and Softball Park. The project would replace lights in the park, some of which, Justice said, have been around since the 1970s. As District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice is the president of the League’s board, he abstained from voting.

The funds would be up to $450,000, but Justice said the price being bid for the project is around $409,000. The League would pay back the city over time in various ways, including the $15,000 grants it receives each year.

The board approved the ordinance 4-0-1. The second reading will come before the commission at its next meeting.

The city commission will hold its next meeting on Jan. 13, 2020.