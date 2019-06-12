Mt. Juliet City Commission fails to approve budget

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners failed to approve the annual budget at a meeting Monday night at City Hall.

The first reading of an ordinance that would adopt the budget, property tax rate and sewer rates for the next fiscal year, beginning July 1, died on the table due to a lack of a motion to move forward with discussion or vote.

A resolution to settle the City’s lawsuit with the Wilson County Board of Education also failed with a 2-2 vote. Mayor Ed Hagerty said he would not vote for the resolution if it meant city dollars would go toward the Lebanon Special School District.

The first reading of an ordinance that no longer exempts single family residential new construction from the 20 cents per square foot fee dedicated to the emergency services fund was approved 2-1-1. A similar fee had previously been approved for new construction of commercial property.

A previously deferred ordinance rezoning property on North Mt. Juliet Road for an assisted living property from agricultural residential to commercial town center was unanimously approved by the board.