Mt. Juliet city commission holds first public meeting since reopening

The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners held its first meeting since phased reopening began. Though the public meeting was held at City Hall, audience seating was limited in order to adhere to social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The commission approved the first reading of an ordinance to adopt the annual budget, property tax rate and sewer rates for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021.

An amendment to the ordinance was also approved 3-2 to have a 1.5 half-cent merit increased raise for city staff across the departments, translating to around $145,000, for each employee’s hard work over the last few months with the tornado, wind storm, and coronavirus shutdown. The commission emphasized that the increase does not apply to the elected body.

The board also approved a budget ordinance to accept a $15,000 donation from the Conover Foundation for the purchase of a multiple events response trailer. According to Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the national organization assists communities in acquire new equipment.

The Board of Commissioners will not meet on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day holiday. The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at City Hall.