Mt. Juliet Elementary School prepares stockings for soldiers

Kindergarten students from Mt. Juliet Elementary School got in the holiday spirit just in time for veterans day as they participated in the Stockings for Soldiers program.

On Friday, 120 students from five kindergarten classes lined the halls of MJE as they filled 600 stockings with candy, puzzles, and more treats to send to military members serving overseas.

Mt. Juliet teacher Tammy Shipley said the program is a great way for students, families and the community to reach out to the men and women serving the country.

Students’ families, members of the community, and local Blue Star Moms donated the supplies for the stockings, and each student wrote letters that would be placed in the stockings for the soldiers to read.

The soldiers will send a video to thank them for the stockings, which Shipley said the students love.

Shipley said MJE has done Stockings for Soldiers every other year since it started 16 years ago by former teacher Linda Gay. Before she retired, Gay started the program as a way to help send supplies and care packages to service members overseas.