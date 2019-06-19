Mt. Juliet FFA presented Outstanding Chapter Award

Mt. Juliet FFA members gather at the amphitheater after an eventful week at Tennessee FFA Leadership Training Camp: Camp Clements. (Photo submitted)

The Mt. Juliet Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter of Wilson County was presented with the Outstanding Chapter Award at Camp Clements on June 7, 2019.

Mt. Juliet brought with them 19 members and six advisors. More than 200 students, advisors and guests attended what was the second of seven weeks of Leadership Training Camp offered to the Tennessee FFA membership.

Chapters must be active in officer classes, specialty classes, have a representative elected to Camp Council, and have a large sum of their members qualify for the gold leadership award to be considered for the Outstanding Chapter Award.

The Mt. Juliet FFA chapter took home several honors including: Camp Council Vice President, Casey Bohr; second in Quiz Contest, Casey Bohr; and a strong Quiz Bowl team which included: Dawson Morgan, Hayden Spry, Molly McCampbell, and Ashby Austin.

The Mt. Juliet FFA officers in attendance at Camp Clements were: President, Casey Bohr; Vice Presidents, Nikki Mathis and Hayden Spry; Treasurer, Justin Dean; Reporter, Molly McCampbell; and Sentinel, Lauren Hines.

The chapter’s advisors are Shana Boteler, Jake Hammond, Lindsey Nicholas, and Mitzi Pigg.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 669,989 FFA members, ages 12-21. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of 14,084 members from 214 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters, and eight collegiate chapters from across the state of Tennessee.