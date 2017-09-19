Mt. Juliet gets fifth straight shutout to start season, beat Wilson Central 35-0

Mt. Juliet has played well over 200 minutes of football and scored 200 points, but their opponents still have not been able to get that goose egg off the scoreboard.

The Bears (5-0) notched their fifth straight shutout to start the season Friday, knocking off rival Wilson Central (1-4), 35-0.

Defenses stood strong to start the game, as Central’s Kalib Graves picked off a Cody Glass pass to give Central the ball deep in their own territory. The Bears sent the Wildcats backward, pushing them to the one and setting up a punt out of their own end zone. After a punt, the good field position allowed the Bears to strike first as Glass found Colby Martin for an 18-yard strike and a 7-0 Mt. Juliet lead.

The Bears got the ball back, but the drive stalled on the 9-yard line. Mt. Juliet lined up for the field goal, but holder Aidan Raines took the snap, rolled out and found Colton Reeder for another score.

Mt. Juliet was able to get on the board another time in the first quarter after a Central muffed punt set the Bears up at the 43-yard line. Two plays later, Raines rumbled 38 yards for the third Mt. Juliet score, and making it 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

After the flurry of scores in the first, the Central defense stood strong and kept things in check the rest of the game. Raines was able to convert another fake field goal, this time a 4-yard run, to make it 28-0 going into the half. The Bears wouldn’t get on the board again until just over four minutes left in the game on a 40-yard Marcello Walton run.

As it has been all season, the Bears defense was stellar, holding the Wildcats under 100 yards and forcing two turnovers. Mt. Juliet didn’t allow a first down until well into the second quarter. Central’s defense fought hard as well, led by Graves, who grabbed a second interception later in the game.

Raines had another big game for the Bears, finishing the game with three total touchdowns and 133 yards on the ground on 21 carries.

Mt. Juliet is at home again Friday, hosting Clarksville Northwest (1-4). Central returns to their home field to welcome Gallatin (4-1).