Mt. Juliet girl raises money for fallen officer

Over the weekend, a young girl in Mt. Juliet decided to raise money through her lemonade stand to help the family of a fallen Tennessee officer.

Six-year-old Caroline Piche wants to be a police officer when she grows up. So when her mother said she could raise money for a charity, she decided she wanted to help Sgt. Daniel Baker’s family. Sgt. Baker was a Dickson County deputy who was killed in the line of duty two weeks ago.

In total, Caroline said on Saturday that they raised $1,125 for Sgt. Baker’s family.

Caroline’s generosity even gained the attention of national media, with ABC News running a story on her initiative.

“She touched all of our hearts [Saturday], and her compassion reminded us of the goodness in our world,” Mt. Juliet Police shared on Twitter. “We appreciate Caroline, so much, for her support of fellow law enforcement officer [Dickson County Sheriff’s] Sgt. Daniel Baker and her efforts to help the Baker family.”

According to MJPD, many officers, members of public safety and the community visited Caroline’s stand to show their support and thank her for her efforts.