Mt. Juliet High School coach indicted for sex crimes

In April of 2017, Detectives with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in regards to a Wilson County student who made complaints of inappropriate behavior regarding a teacher and coach at Mt. Juliet High School. Darin Plumlee of Lebanon, TN, was indicted by a Wilson County Grand Jury on charges of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure (three counts), Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure (three counts), Unlawful Sexual Contact, and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Following the investigation, Darin Plumlee turned himself at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office on May 12, 2017 where he was booked in. He was issued a $10 thousand dollar bond, which he has posted.